Equitable Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.6% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,136,000 after purchasing an additional 171,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mastercard by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,962,775,000 after acquiring an additional 216,976 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,827 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,003,395,000 after acquiring an additional 101,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.48. The company had a trading volume of 34,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $371.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.46.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,493 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,871 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

