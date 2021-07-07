Equitable Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,707 shares of company stock worth $8,778,506 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.29.

Shares of NOW traded down $5.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $553.43. 12,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,521. The stock has a market cap of $109.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 744.65, a PEG ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $390.84 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

