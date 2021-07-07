Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 10,961 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,968. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $7,099,076.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,205,948 shares of company stock worth $94,414,767 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

