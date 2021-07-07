Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,852 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 1.2% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale increased their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.13.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,695,870 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ACN traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $306.43. 27,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,352. The firm has a market cap of $194.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.70. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $306.85.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

