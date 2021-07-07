Equitable Trust Co. Sells 9,240 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 14.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,240 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Nestlé during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nestlé by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé during the first quarter valued at about $427,000. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in Nestlé by 3.8% during the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Nestlé by 276.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.75. The stock had a trading volume of 146,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,932. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $128.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $3.0658 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

