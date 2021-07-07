Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 261,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,745,000 after purchasing an additional 54,436 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 427,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 17,883 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQBK stock opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $423.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $38.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.64 million. On average, analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Equity Bancshares Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

