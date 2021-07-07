Era Swap Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last Week (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. In the last week, Era Swap has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Era Swap has a total market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $10,570.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Era Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Era Swap

Era Swap (ES) is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life . Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Buying and Selling Era Swap

