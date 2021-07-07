ESBC Reaches Market Cap of $395,816.67 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. ESBC has a market capitalization of $395,816.67 and approximately $41,581.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ESBC has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ESBC coin can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 28,868,045 coins and its circulating supply is 28,588,711 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

