Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AQUA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.

Shares of AQUA traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.72. 547,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,200. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.74 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.11. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $602,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,813 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,116. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQUA. FIL Ltd grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,392,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,534,000 after acquiring an additional 192,916 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 20,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 30,648 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

