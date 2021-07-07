Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AQUA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $33.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $34.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 62.62 and a beta of 1.89.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $602,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,813 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,116. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,608,000 after buying an additional 1,999,294 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,870 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,823,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,556,000 after purchasing an additional 488,788 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,392,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,534,000 after purchasing an additional 192,916 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 58.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,017,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

