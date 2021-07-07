eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EXPI. TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

EXPI traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.32. 812,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,673. eXp World has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.44. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.06 and a beta of 2.84.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $526,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $770,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,846,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,217,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,286,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in eXp World in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 426.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

