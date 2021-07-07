Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 122.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,882 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Searle & CO. boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 38.5% in the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 45,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 27.0% in the first quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter worth $70,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,858,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 68,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter worth $40,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDSI opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.41. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.99 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,098,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDSI. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

