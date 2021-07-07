Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 137.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,871,000 after acquiring an additional 106,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,732,000 after acquiring an additional 56,518 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,463,000 after acquiring an additional 55,814 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 401,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,743,000 after acquiring an additional 47,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,195,000 after acquiring an additional 29,735 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $129.85 on Wednesday. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $101.69 and a 52-week high of $156.61. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

In related news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LCII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sidoti raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.60.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.