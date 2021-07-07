Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens increased their price target on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $132.74 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $138.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.17. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 86,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $11,314,115.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,237,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 335,478 shares of company stock worth $43,944,169. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

