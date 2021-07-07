Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 82.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $755,512.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,775,287.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $65,831.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,115,009.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,466. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

Shares of FLGT opened at $90.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.35. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

