Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $796.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.68.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

