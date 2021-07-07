Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 123.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 359 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HIFS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 316.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 50.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. 38.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

NASDAQ HIFS opened at $298.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.97. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $154.57 and a 52-week high of $325.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The savings and loans company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.11 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 17.90%.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.