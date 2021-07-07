Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $163,000 in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,733,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,101,000 after acquiring an additional 159,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CNOB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ConnectOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $998.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.40.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $64.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.15 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 30.79%. Equities analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.19 per share, for a total transaction of $59,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,748.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.