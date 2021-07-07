Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 89.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,313 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.7% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 7.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.7% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 14,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,445,133.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,234. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $175.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.