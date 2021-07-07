Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 82.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLGT opened at $90.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.35. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $65,831.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,115,009.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $58,591.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,617,472.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,466. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

