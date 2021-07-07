Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 37.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,548 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LXRX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $579.00 million, a PE ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 80.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

