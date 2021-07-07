Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 87 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,478 shares of company stock worth $43,944,169. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMX. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

NYSE KMX opened at $132.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.17. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

