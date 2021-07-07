Federated Hermes Inc. Takes $191,000 Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog by 75.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 3.5% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at $20,106,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in JFrog by 213.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L grew its holdings in JFrog by 8.9% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -316.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.44.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FROG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

