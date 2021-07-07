Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on the iron ore producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FXPO. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 345.83 ($4.52).

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Shares of Ferrexpo stock traded up GBX 13.40 ($0.18) on Monday, hitting GBX 434.80 ($5.68). The stock had a trading volume of 2,106,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,235. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of GBX 163.80 ($2.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 506 ($6.61). The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. The firm has a market cap of £2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 5.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,379.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

In related news, insider James North acquired 4,522 shares of Ferrexpo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £19,625.48 ($25,640.82).

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.