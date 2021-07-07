FIL Ltd Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

FIL Ltd grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 22,230.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,052 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK stock opened at $78.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

