FIL Ltd Makes New $11.75 Million Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 210,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,752,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 284.3% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 18,524 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 72.9% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 58,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 24,638 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the first quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 33,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 106,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $259.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

