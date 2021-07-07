FIL Ltd Purchases 53,321 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

FIL Ltd lifted its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 191.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,321 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3,580.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $96.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OC shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.83.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.