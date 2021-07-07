FIL Ltd Sells 104,271 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

FIL Ltd decreased its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 425,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 104,271 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $9,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,110,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,369,000 after purchasing an additional 722,558 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Exelixis by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,922,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,600,000 after purchasing an additional 101,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,911,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $2,538,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,028 shares of company stock valued at $7,191,974 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.