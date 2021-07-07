Financial Analysis: American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) and Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW)

American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) and Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

American Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Arrow Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Arrow Financial pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arrow Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

American Bank has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Bank and Arrow Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Arrow Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Arrow Financial has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.94%. Given Arrow Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arrow Financial is more favorable than American Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of American Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Arrow Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Arrow Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Bank and Arrow Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arrow Financial $144.55 million 3.86 $40.83 million $2.64 13.59

Arrow Financial has higher revenue and earnings than American Bank.

Profitability

This table compares American Bank and Arrow Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Bank N/A N/A N/A Arrow Financial 31.72% 13.93% 1.23%

Summary

Arrow Financial beats American Bank on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Bank Company Profile

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers commercial, industrial, and other loans; commercial mortgage loans; commercial construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including personal term loans, personal credit lines, automobile loans, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit and loans. In addition, it provides online or mobile banking, automated teller machine, safe deposit box rental, and wire transfer services, as well as sells checks and checkbooks, and purchases investment securities. The company operates an office located in Allentown, Pennsylvania; and a loan production office in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. American Bank Incorporated was founded in 1997 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects. The company's lending activities also include consumer installment loans to finance personal expenditures, personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and automobile loans; and residential real estate loans, fixed home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit for consumers to finance home improvements, debt consolidation, education, and other uses. In addition, it maintains an indirect lending program; and sells residential real estate loan originations into the secondary market. Further, the company provides retirement planning, trust, and estate administration services for individuals; and pension, profit-sharing, and employee benefit plan administration services for corporations. Additionally, it offers insurance agency services comprising group health care policies and life insurance, and property and casualty insurance products; and investment advisory services to its proprietary mutual funds, as well as holds a real estate investment trust. The company operates in the northeastern region of New York State in Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, Clinton, Rensselaer, Albany, and Schenectady counties, as well as surrounding areas. It owns twenty-seven branch banking offices; and leases thirteen branch banking offices, as well as two residential loan origination offices. Arrow Financial Corporation was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, New York.

