Financial Analysis: AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) vs. Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO)

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) and Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and Ayro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AST SpaceMobile N/A N/A -$51.96 million N/A N/A Ayro $1.60 million 104.15 -$10.76 million N/A N/A

Ayro has higher revenue and earnings than AST SpaceMobile.

Profitability

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and Ayro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AST SpaceMobile N/A -1,182.72% -24.15% Ayro -650.18% -33.83% -31.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.1% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Ayro shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Ayro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayro has a beta of 3.99, indicating that its stock price is 299% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AST SpaceMobile and Ayro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AST SpaceMobile 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A

AST SpaceMobile currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 158.68%. Given AST SpaceMobile’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AST SpaceMobile is more favorable than Ayro.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Ayro Company Profile

Ayro, Inc. designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts. The company was formerly known as AEV Technologies, Inc. Ayro, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

