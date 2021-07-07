Financial Contrast: Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) vs. AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) and AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Midwest and AXA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest 0 1 1 0 2.50 AXA 0 2 9 0 2.82

Midwest currently has a consensus target price of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.89%. Given Midwest’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Midwest is more favorable than AXA.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Midwest and AXA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest $10.58 million 13.93 -$12.44 million ($4.42) -8.91 AXA $110.48 billion 0.56 $3.61 billion $2.11 12.13

AXA has higher revenue and earnings than Midwest. Midwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AXA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Midwest and AXA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest N/A -55.50% -4.90% AXA N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.9% of Midwest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of AXA shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Midwest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AXA beats Midwest on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding Inc., a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health. Its products include motor, household, property and general liability insurance, banking, savings vehicles, and other investment-based products for personal/individual and commercial/group customers, as well as health, protection, and retirement products for individual or professional customers. The company also provides term life, whole life, universal life, endowment, and deferred and immediate annuities; medical whole life and term insurance; unit-linked products; travel and commercial insurance; and group term insurance, critical illness, and hospital cash products. In addition, it offers coverage against excess and surplus lines, environmental and professional liability, construction, marine, energy, aviation and satellite, fine art and specie, equine, livestock and aquaculture, accident and health and crisis management, and other risks. Further, the company provides casualty, property risk, property catastrophe, specialty, and other reinsurance lines. Additionally, it provides asset management services, comprising of mutual funds, fixed income, equities, multi-asset client solutions, structured finance, real assets, and return strategy. The company also offers E-rescue on motor assistance, a self-service digital application; Home Manager, a digital application that provides customers with regular updates on the progress of emergency claims; health assistance services; and Travel Eye that provides travel assistance services. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

