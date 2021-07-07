Financial Review: BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) and Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) and Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BigCommerce and Altair Engineering’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BigCommerce $152.37 million 30.78 -$37.56 million ($1.07) -62.35 Altair Engineering $469.92 million 11.27 -$10.50 million $0.08 881.25

Altair Engineering has higher revenue and earnings than BigCommerce. BigCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altair Engineering, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BigCommerce and Altair Engineering, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigCommerce 2 11 5 0 2.17 Altair Engineering 0 2 5 0 2.71

BigCommerce presently has a consensus price target of $66.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.06%. Altair Engineering has a consensus price target of $59.20, indicating a potential downside of 16.03%. Given BigCommerce’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BigCommerce is more favorable than Altair Engineering.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.8% of BigCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Altair Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. 31.7% of BigCommerce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Altair Engineering shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BigCommerce and Altair Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigCommerce -25.37% -52.31% -19.46% Altair Engineering -0.44% 4.01% 1.89%

Summary

Altair Engineering beats BigCommerce on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries in approximately 155 countries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products. This segment also provides software technologies in the areas of computational fluid dynamics and fatigue, manufacturing process simulation, and cost estimation for the applications in marine, motorcycle, aerospace, chemical, and architecture industries; and software-related services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services focused on product design and development expertise and analysis from the component level up to complete product engineering at various stage of the lifecycle. The Client Engineering Services segment offers client engineering services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems. Altair Engineering Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

