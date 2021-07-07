Financial Survey: Addex Therapeutics (ADXN) versus Its Competitors

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADXN) is one of 853 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Addex Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addex Therapeutics -294.88% -64.46% -50.10% Addex Therapeutics Competitors -2,687.09% -113.82% -28.03%

Addex Therapeutics has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Addex Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.27, suggesting that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Addex Therapeutics $4.14 million -$13.72 million -3.25 Addex Therapeutics Competitors $1.71 billion $123.25 million -2.27

Addex Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Addex Therapeutics. Addex Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Addex Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Addex Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Addex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Addex Therapeutics Competitors 4645 17736 39075 769 2.58

Addex Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 180.28%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 52.33%. Given Addex Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Addex Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Addex Therapeutics rivals beat Addex Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for addiction. It has license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop mGluR2PAM compounds for the treatment of human health. The company was formerly known as Addex Pharmaceuticals Ltd and changed its name to Addex Therapeutics Ltd in March 2012. Addex Therapeutics Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

