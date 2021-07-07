Fireball (FIRE) Price Hits $4.95 on Major Exchanges

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Fireball coin can currently be bought for about $4.95 or 0.00014331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fireball has a market capitalization of $97,682.20 and $950.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fireball has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Fireball

Fireball (CRYPTO:FIRE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,739 coins. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Fireball

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

