First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Short Interest Update

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 2,680,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 663,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

FAF opened at $61.97 on Wednesday. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First American Financial will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,696,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,922,000 after acquiring an additional 110,782 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,368,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,549,000 after acquiring an additional 839,301 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,759,000 after buying an additional 112,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 10.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,932,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,480,000 after purchasing an additional 185,655 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on FAF shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.