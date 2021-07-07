First Manhattan Co. Acquires 475 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1,900.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 500 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 138,192 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,438,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 88.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the airline’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 20.8% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the airline’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 35.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,361 shares of the airline’s stock worth $50,824,000 after buying an additional 218,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $52.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.54. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LUV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

