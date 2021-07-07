First Manhattan Co. Makes New $34,000 Investment in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $19,014,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 14,509 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

NYSE BHP opened at $72.28 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,140.50.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.