First Manhattan Co. Makes New $34,000 Investment in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $19,014,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 14,509 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter.
NYSE BHP opened at $72.28 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.59.
BHP Group Profile
BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
