First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 360 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 360 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $57,826,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,407,000 after purchasing an additional 484,123 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,436,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,614,000 after buying an additional 328,786 shares during the period. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,552,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 43,495.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 218,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.63.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PB stock opened at $70.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

