First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.40. First Midwest Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.48 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 17.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.84. 16,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,298. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.26. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $24.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

