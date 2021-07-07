First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Stock Position Increased by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 4,440.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTXR. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth $1,932,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 234,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth $2,363,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

Shares of FTXR stock opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $35.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.97.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.