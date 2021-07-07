FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.30.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.80. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

