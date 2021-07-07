Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fission Uranium Corp. is involved in the exploration of uranium properties. The Company’s primarily project consists of Patterson Lake South Property in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Fission Uranium Corp. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FCUUF. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Fission Uranium from $0.55 to $0.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

FCUUF stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.50, a current ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 3.01. Fission Uranium has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.57.

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Fission Uranium will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

