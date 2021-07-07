Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $41.90. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $41.08, with a volume of 11,734 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.41 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.72%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.20% of Flanigan’s Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.