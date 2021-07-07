Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FFIC. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ FFIC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 71,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,488. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $633.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 24,866 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

