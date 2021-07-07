Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £162.57 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) received a £162.57 ($212.40) price target from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a £131 ($171.15) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a £193 ($252.16) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £143 ($186.83) to £147 ($192.06) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a £160 ($209.04) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £164.09 ($214.38).

Shares of LON:FLTR opened at £136.30 ($178.08) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is £135.99. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of £105.05 ($137.25) and a one year high of £196.81 ($257.13). The firm has a market cap of £23.90 billion and a PE ratio of 478.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74.

In related news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total value of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

