Fortuna Silver Mines’ (FSM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $11.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 107.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FSM. TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

Shares of FSM stock opened at $5.42 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

