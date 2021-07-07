Founders Financial Alliance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBIZ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 335.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000.

Global X E-commerce ETF stock opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $37.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.64.

