Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $61,000 Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,759,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,566,000 after purchasing an additional 325,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2,722.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 219,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.72. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $59.19.

