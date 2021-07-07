Founders Financial Alliance LLC Invests $218,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 38.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,363,000 after purchasing an additional 594,404 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of General Mills by 62.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of General Mills by 40.7% during the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $2,227,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.83%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

