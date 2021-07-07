Founders Financial Alliance LLC Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,066 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

